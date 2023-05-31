Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .294.
- In 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (14 of 41), with more than one RBI six times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.20).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances in relief this season.
- In 12 games this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .341 against him.
