The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .294.

In 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (14 of 41), with more than one RBI six times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 19 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings