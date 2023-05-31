The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .294.
  • In 22 of 41 games this year (53.7%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
  • He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 34.1% of his games this year (14 of 41), with more than one RBI six times (14.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
.311 AVG .467
.426 OBP .515
.489 SLG .700
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
9 RBI 9
11/9 K/BB 4/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 19
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.20).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lamet takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 12 games this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .341 against him.
