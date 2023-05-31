Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .182.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- The Rockies allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
- He has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .341 against him over his 12 games this season.
