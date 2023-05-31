The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .182.
  • McCarthy has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
15 GP 9
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
  • The Rockies allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lamet will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
  • He has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .341 against him over his 12 games this season.
