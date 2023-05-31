The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while hitting .182.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 15 GP 9 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings