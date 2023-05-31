Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .243 with 12 doubles and 14 walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
- In 44 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including four multi-run games (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lamet starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
- In his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .341 against him. He has a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.