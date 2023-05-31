Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .281 with eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 78.0% of his 50 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has driven in a run in 16 games this season (32.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%).
- He has scored in 25 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lamet will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In his 12 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .341 against him. He has a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.