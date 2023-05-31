Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- batting .317 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (58) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 36 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in eight games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|17 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lamet makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
- He has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .341 against him over his 12 games this season.
