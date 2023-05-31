Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- batting .317 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (58) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 36 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has homered in eight games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.8% of his games this season, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.350 AVG .262
.426 OBP .303
.667 SLG .361
10 XBH 4
4 HR 1
15 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Lamet makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
  • He has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .341 against him over his 12 games this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.