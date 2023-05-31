Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .212 with four doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 38 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (13.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (34.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lamet will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances in relief this season.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .341 against him.
