The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .212 with four doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 38 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (13.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this year (34.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.353 AVG .200
.511 OBP .310
.412 SLG .480
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/11 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 17
12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Lamet will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 12 appearances this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .341 against him.
