Christian Walker -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 48th in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has had an RBI in 22 games this season (41.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (52.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 25 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings