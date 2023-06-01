The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 16 games this year (31.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (27 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 28 GP 23 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings