The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Corbin Carroll for continued offensive production when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 65 total home runs.

Arizona's .435 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are sixth in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (282 total).

The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

The Diamondbacks average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.330).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Red Sox L 2-1 Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chase Anderson 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin

