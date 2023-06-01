How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to Corbin Carroll for continued offensive production when they take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 65 total home runs.
- Arizona's .435 slugging percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks are sixth in the majors with a .262 batting average.
- Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (282 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.330).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chase Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
