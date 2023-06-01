The Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Colorado Rockies (24-33) at Chase Field on Thursday, June 1 at 3:40 PM ET. Zach Davies will get the call for the Diamondbacks, while Chase Anderson will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to win. Arizona is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played five of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 2nd

