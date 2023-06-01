Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on June 1, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Elias Diaz and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Thursday (at 3:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Davies Stats
- Zach Davies (0-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|3.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 8
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 2
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Davies' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 54 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .295/.381/.530 so far this year.
- Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 59 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .311/.359/.547 slash line on the year.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has collected 54 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .321/.376/.494 on the season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .250/.333/.469 on the year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 29
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|5
|7
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Elias Díaz, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.