Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Elias Diaz and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Thursday (at 3:40 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Davies Stats

Zach Davies (0-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 27 3.1 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Dodgers Apr. 8 4.1 5 5 5 3 4 at Dodgers Apr. 2 5.0 4 1 1 4 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 54 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .295/.381/.530 so far this year.

Carroll will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 59 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .311/.359/.547 slash line on the year.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has collected 54 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .321/.376/.494 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .250/.333/.469 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 29 4-for-5 1 1 3 9 0 vs. Mets May. 28 3-for-4 3 1 5 7 0 vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

