Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) into a matchup with Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (24-33) at Chase Field, on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET. Gurriel is at .311, the seventh-best average in the league, while Diaz ranks fifth at .321.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (0-1) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will get the nod for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.31 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (0-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.68 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .286 in three games this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .208 batting average against him.

Anderson is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per start.

