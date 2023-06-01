Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
