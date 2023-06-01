On Thursday, Jake McCarthy (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .198 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

In 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In four games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 9 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings