Thursday, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Red Sox) he went 2-for-3.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .255 with four doubles and seven walks.

Herrera has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.

In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .111 AVG .313 .200 OBP .450 .111 SLG .438 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 8/2 K/BB 6/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 11 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings