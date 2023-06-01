Thursday, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Red Sox) he went 2-for-3.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

  • Herrera is batting .255 with four doubles and seven walks.
  • Herrera has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
  • In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.111 AVG .313
.200 OBP .450
.111 SLG .438
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
8/2 K/BB 6/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 11
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
