Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:23 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .237 with 12 doubles and 14 walks.
- In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.246
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.280
|.316
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|8/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
