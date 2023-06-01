Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .279 with eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • Marte will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 78.4% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in eight games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Marte has had an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%).
  • He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (26 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 24
21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
