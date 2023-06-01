After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .547, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.
  • He ranks seventh in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 22 of 50 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.350 AVG .262
.426 OBP .303
.667 SLG .361
10 XBH 4
4 HR 1
15 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 24
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
