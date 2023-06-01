On Thursday, Pavin Smith (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .226 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

In 14 games this season (35.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 17 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

