Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Thursday, Pavin Smith (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .226 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 39 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this season (35.9%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|17
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
