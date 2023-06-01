Contenders to win the 2022-23 NBA championship, according to sportsbooks, are the Phoenix Suns (38-32), who have the third-best odds among all teams at +450. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Sunday, March 19 at the Oklahoma City Thunder, beginning at 3:30 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Suns NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +450 3rd Bet $100 to win $450 To Make the Finals +240 - Bet $100 to win $240

Think the Suns can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Standings Information

The Suns are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference, 9.0 games behind the conference-leading Nuggets, and would face the fifth-seeded Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

Team Games Back 1 Denver Nuggets - 2 Memphis Grizzlies 4.5 3 Sacramento Kings 4.5 4 Phoenix Suns 9.0 5 Los Angeles Clippers 10.0 6 Dallas Mavericks 11.5 7 Golden State Warriors 11.5 8 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 9 Oklahoma City Thunder 13.0 10 Los Angeles Lakers 13.5

Suns Team Stats

The Suns are 38-32 on the season so far.

This year, the Suns are 23-12 at home with a 15-20 record on the road.

The Suns have gone 29-14 when playing as the favorite, with nine wins (9-18) when listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Suns are 4-9. And they are 11-12 in games decided by two possessions or less.

When favored by three or fewer points this season, the Suns have posted a 7-7 record. They are 22-7 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

When underdogs by three or fewer points this season, the Suns have sported a 4-9 record. They are 5-9 when underdogs by more than three points.

Suns Player Awards Odds

Most Valuable Player : Devin Booker (+50000, fifth in NBA)

: Devin Booker (+50000, fifth in NBA) Most Valuable Player: Kevin Durant (+50000, fifth in NBA)

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns' Top Players

The Suns scoring leader is Devin Booker, who averages 27.6 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is Deandre Ayton, averaging 10.1 boards per game, and its best passer is Chris Paul with 9.1 assists per game.

Damion Lee makes more threes per game than any other member of the Suns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bismack Biyombo, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.