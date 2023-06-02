After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carroll is batting .368 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Carroll has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Carroll has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 51.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 29 GP 23 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 15 (51.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings