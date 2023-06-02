Friday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) against the Atlanta Braves (33-23) at Chase Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on June 2.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (5-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 3-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 14 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (287 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule