Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +105. A 9.5-run total is listed for the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have gone 3-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (six of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers). Arizona games have finished below the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 9.3 runs.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a record of 13-11 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 26 of 57 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-12 15-11 14-8 20-15 24-13 10-10

