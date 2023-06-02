Merrill Kelly takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Chase Field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 190 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 287 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.6) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.328 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (6-3) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Kelly has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Zach Davies Connor Seabold 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/8/2023 Nationals - Away Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray

