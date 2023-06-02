On Friday, June 2 at 9:40 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (33-23) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) at Chase Field in the series opener. Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves, while Merrill Kelly will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have a 27-18 record (winning 60% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 14 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+195) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 4th Win NL West +900 - 2nd

