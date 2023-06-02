A pair of baseball's top hitters face off when the Atlanta Braves (33-23) and Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) play at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at Chase Field. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .324 batting average (fourth in league) for the Braves, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ranks ninth at .309.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (6-3, 3.11 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 34-year-old has a 3.11 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .192 to his opponents.

Kelly is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Kelly will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves' Morton (5-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.59 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .269.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.