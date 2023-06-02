The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is hitting .347 with six doubles, a home run and three walks.

Rivera will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 in his last games.

In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In eight games this season (33.3%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .389 AVG .333 .389 OBP .368 .611 SLG .444 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

