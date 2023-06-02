Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .347 with six doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Rivera will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 in his last games.
- In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Rivera has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In eight games this season (33.3%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
