The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .289.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 18 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

