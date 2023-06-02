The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .289.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this season, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 36.4% of his games this year, Moreno has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this season (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
.364 AVG .237
.386 OBP .244
.418 SLG .368
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
8 RBI 8
10/2 K/BB 11/1
1 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 18
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Braves will send Morton (5-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.