Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .278.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this season (22 of 43), with multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 19 games this year (44.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
