On Friday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .278.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this season (22 of 43), with multiple hits 12 times (27.9%).

In five games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Perdomo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 19 games this year (44.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 19 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings