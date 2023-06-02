Jake McCarthy and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

McCarthy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .412.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 11 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in only one game this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 9 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings