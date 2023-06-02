Ketel Marte -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
  • Marte enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in 41 of 52 games this year (78.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Marte has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.
  • In 27 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 24
22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Morton (5-5) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
