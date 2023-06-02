Ketel Marte -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .284 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Marte has gotten a hit in 41 of 52 games this year (78.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Marte has driven home a run in 17 games this season (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games.

In 27 of 52 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 24 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

