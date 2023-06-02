Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.546) and total hits (60) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 74.5% of his games this season (38 of 51), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|19 (70.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Morton (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
