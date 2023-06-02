The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.546) and total hits (60) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • In 74.5% of his games this season (38 of 51), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this year (21 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year (43.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.350 AVG .262
.426 OBP .303
.667 SLG .361
10 XBH 4
4 HR 1
15 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Morton (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
