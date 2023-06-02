The Phoenix Mercury (1-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) at Footprint Center on Friday, June 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix was a winner at home over Minnesota, 90-81, in its most recent game. Its top scorers were Diana Taurasi (23 PTS, 10 AST, 41.7 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Brittney Griner (19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, 77.8 FG%).

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - - Shey Peddy Out Achilles - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Azurá Stevens Out Back - - - Jasmine Thomas Out Knee - - - Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders (2022)

Taurasi averaged 16.7 points per game last season.

Brianna Turner notched 6.8 rebounds per game and Moriah Jefferson averaged 4.9 assists per game.

Taurasi had a strong showing from long distance a season ago. She made three shots from deep per game.

Turner racked up 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -2.5 163.5

