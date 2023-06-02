On Friday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .222 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (25.0%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 16 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings