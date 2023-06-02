On Friday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is batting .222 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this season (25.0%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.324 AVG .176
.324 OBP .200
.432 SLG .235
2 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 16
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton (5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
