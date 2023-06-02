Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), with multiple hits six times (15.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 35.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.353 AVG .200
.511 OBP .310
.412 SLG .480
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
8 RBI 6
11/11 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 17
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Braves will send Morton (5-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.59), 63rd in WHIP (1.474), and 21st in K/9 (9.8).
