Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), with multiple hits six times (15.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 17 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings