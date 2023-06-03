Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while batting .254.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.1% of them.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.8% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (52.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|6 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first.
