The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while batting .254.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 58.2% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.1% of them.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 41.8% of his games this year, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (52.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings