On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (.579 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .293 with 24 walks and 37 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Carroll will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer in his last games.

Carroll has recorded a hit in 39 of 53 games this year (73.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (32.1%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.2%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 28 of 53 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 30 GP 23 22 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Braves Pitching Rankings