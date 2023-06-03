Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) and the Atlanta Braves (33-24) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (5-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (2-2).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' record against the spread is 4-3-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 18, or 58.1%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (290 total, 5.0 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule