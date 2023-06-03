Spencer Strider is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Arizona ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 290 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (2-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Nelson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Rockies W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Zach Davies Connor Seabold 6/2/2023 Braves W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin 6/8/2023 Nationals - Away Merrill Kelly Josiah Gray 6/9/2023 Tigers - Away Ryne Nelson Michael Lorenzen

