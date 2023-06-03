Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (33-24) will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) at Chase Field on Saturday, June 3. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +170. An 8.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (5-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (2-2, 5.37 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 10-4 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Christian Walker 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 4th Win NL West +850 - 2nd

