The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Corbin Carroll, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Nelson Stats

Ryne Nelson (2-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Nelson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 29 5.0 8 5 5 1 3 at Phillies May. 23 6.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 17 5.1 1 0 0 6 4 vs. Giants May. 12 4.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 7 5.0 7 3 2 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryne Nelson's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has collected 56 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashing .293/.379/.518 so far this season.

Carroll will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 2 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 13 walks and 35 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .310/.357/.548 so far this year.

Gurriel takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or other Diamondbacks players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 31 RBI (73 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.

He has a .323/.403/.549 slash line on the season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Athletics May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 4-for-5 2 0 3 6 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .231/.359/.528 slash line on the season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 29 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies May. 28 3-for-5 2 2 4 9 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.