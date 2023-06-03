The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) will look to keep a six-game winning streak alive when they host the Atlanta Braves (33-24) at 10:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (5-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (5-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (2-2, 5.37 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.37 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to his opponents.

Nelson is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Nelson will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (5-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, a 4.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .990 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Strider has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), sixth in WHIP (.990), and first in K/9 (15.0).

