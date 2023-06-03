Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .333.
- Rivera has picked up a hit in 16 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In eight games this year (32.0%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (5-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.11), sixth in WHIP (.990), and first in K/9 (15) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
