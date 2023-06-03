Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .215 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).

He has homered in seven games this year (22.6%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.

Longoria has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .265 AVG .189 .316 OBP .231 .500 SLG .378 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 15 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings