Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .215 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
  • Longoria has gotten a hit in 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (12.9%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (22.6%), leaving the park in 7% of his plate appearances.
  • Longoria has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
.265 AVG .189
.316 OBP .231
.500 SLG .378
4 XBH 3
2 HR 2
4 RBI 3
11/3 K/BB 10/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 15
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Braves will send Strider (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 19th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first.
