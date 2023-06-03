Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .283.
- In 62.2% of his 45 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 45 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In nine of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|18
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.11), sixth in WHIP (.990), and first in K/9 (15) among qualifying pitchers.
