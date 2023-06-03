The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .283.

In 62.2% of his 45 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In 45 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In nine of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 18 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

