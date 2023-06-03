On Saturday, Geraldo Perdomo (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Perdomo has recorded a hit in 23 of 44 games this year (52.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (29.5%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.8% of his games this year, Perdomo has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 19 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

