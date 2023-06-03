Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Geraldo Perdomo (.306 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Perdomo has recorded a hit in 23 of 44 games this year (52.3%), including 13 multi-hit games (29.5%).
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Perdomo has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.311
|AVG
|.467
|.426
|OBP
|.515
|.489
|SLG
|.700
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|9
|11/9
|K/BB
|4/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (36.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider (5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
