The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round Jon Rahm is in seventh place at -4.

Looking to bet on Jon Rahm at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day three times while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 18 rounds played.

Rahm has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Rahm has finished atop the leaderboard once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in his past five events.

Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his past five appearances. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Rahm has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 14 -10 268 4 19 8 12 $16.4M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

The past five times Rahm has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once. He's also finished among the top 10 three times and his average finish has been sixth.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Rahm last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

This course is set up to play at 7,571 yards, 270 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Rahm has played i the last year (7,395 yards) is 176 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,571).

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.19 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which placed him in the 55th percentile among all competitors.

Rahm was better than 85% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.96.

Rahm carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Rahm recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Rahm carded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that most recent competition, Rahm's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 16 times (compared to the field's better average, 9.7).

Rahm finished the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on three of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 1.3.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Rahm finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +650 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rahm's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

