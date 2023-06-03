Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .278.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has an RBI in 17 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|22 (75.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves are sending Strider (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.