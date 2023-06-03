On Saturday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .278.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 17 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 29 GP 24 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings