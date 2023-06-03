Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Pavin Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 14 games this season (35.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15 K/9 ranks first.
