Pavin Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on June 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (20 of 40), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.

In five games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 14 games this season (35.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 17 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings