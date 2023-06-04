Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .254 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 58.2% of his 55 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this year, he has homered (20.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Walker has driven home a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 29 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 25 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 6 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings